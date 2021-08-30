Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel talk new 'Cinderella' film

It’s a familiar story but with a twist.

Pop star Camila Cabello and Broadway legend Idina Menzel join an all-star cast for the new re-imagining of Cinderella, a musical with a red-hot soundtrack. The film features songs from Queen, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Cabello and Menzel about the sure-to-be popular soundtrack and asked if music artists ever casually listen to their own songs.

"I can’t stand to listen to my voice, all I hear is everything I wish I would have sang differently. That’s really hard for me," Menzel said.

She did tell Cabello "You’re allow to say that you listen to your own songs."

"I have made love to my own songs," Cabello said, follow quickly by laughter and "I’m joking."

Cinderella starts streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday, Sept. 3.