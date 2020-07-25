Can kids wear masks at school all day? Hundreds of protesters say schools should reopen without them

Just weeks away from the ringing of the schoolhouse bell, scores of people rallied at the state Capitol Saturday against the state's requirement that schoolchildren must wear face coverings this fall to discourage transmission of the highly contagious virus.

The "Million Unmasked March" drew about 250 people and touched on the rights of "citizen-children."

Protesters questioned the severity of COVID-19 in youngsters and their ability to pass it on.

They also raised the impracticality of expecting young kids to attend a full day of school without fidgeting with or even trading masks.

