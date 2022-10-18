Expand / Collapse search

Can you pass the Wisconsin driver's license test?

By Melissa Turtinen
Wisconsin
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Wisconsin has launched an online driver's license practice test so novice drivers – and those looking to test what they remember from driver's education – can better understand the rules of the road. 

The Wisconsin DMV on Tuesday launched a new, online knowledge and road signs practice test. The 20-question practice test is multiple choice, and asks a variety of questions. Among them:

  • How far down the road should you look when driving?
  • If you are going to stop or slow down where another driver does not expect you to, you should do what?
  • When a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing, you must stop when?
  • If you are stopped and the officer suspects you have been drinking, you can refuse the BAC test when?
  • At an intersection, before you turn left, you should do what?
  • If the vehicle you are driving starts to hydroplane, you should do what?

You can test your knowledge here