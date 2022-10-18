Can you pass the Wisconsin driver's license test?

Wisconsin has launched an online driver's license practice test so novice drivers – and those looking to test what they remember from driver's education – can better understand the rules of the road.

The Wisconsin DMV on Tuesday launched a new, online knowledge and road signs practice test. The 20-question practice test is multiple choice, and asks a variety of questions. Among them:

How far down the road should you look when driving?

If you are going to stop or slow down where another driver does not expect you to, you should do what?

When a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing, you must stop when?

If you are stopped and the officer suspects you have been drinking, you can refuse the BAC test when?

At an intersection, before you turn left, you should do what?

If the vehicle you are driving starts to hydroplane, you should do what?

You can test your knowledge here.