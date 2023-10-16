Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Chicago area this year

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make two stops in the Chicago area this season, so mark your calendars.

On November 26, the Holiday Train will be in Pingree Grove, near the Village Hall. On December 3, you can catch the holiday magic outside of Viking Middle School in Gurnee.

The festively decorated train supports food banks across the U.S. and Canada by raising money, collecting non-perishable food and bringing awareness for food insecurity issues.

"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. Canadian Pacific asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able.

Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community.

Visit the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train website for more details, including the holiday train tracker, train schedule, and frequently asked questions.