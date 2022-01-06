Candlelight vigil held in Naperville to mark the anniversary of the Capitol Riot

A candlelight vigil was held in Naperville to mark the one-year anniversary of the Capitol Riot.

The vigil was held at the Naperville Free Speech Pavilion on Jackson Avenue.

Congresswoman Marie Newman, along with congressmen Sean Casten and Bill Foster, spoke at the event.

Newman had only been in Washington for three days when the U.S. Capitol was stormed.

She said the situation could have been worse, if not for the actions of Capitol police.

While Newman was being rushed to her office, Congressman Mike Quigley was in the House Chamber. He says he remembers looking out over the East Capitol steps as insurrectionists closed in.

Quigley says he feels safer in the Capitol thanks to changes to the Capitol Police Force, but he is still concerned about who stirred up the rioters in the first place.