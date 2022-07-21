Candy company will pay you $100K a year to be its official taste tester

article

Candy Funhouse, an online, Canada-based candy store, is hiring a taste tester — the world’s first chief candy officer — at a salary of $100,000 a year.

Job duties for the first chief candy officer include taste-testing more than 3,500 products a month, giving the "CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval," leading the "FUNhouse" candy strategy and running candy board meetings, among other responsibilities. And you only have to be 5 years old or older and living in North America to apply.

"Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products? If so, this is the PERFECT position for you!" the job listing says. "The candidate will be put through extensive palate training and much more."

No previous experience is needed, the company says, but it helps to have an interest in candy, pop culture and media. The job is work-from-home, but the chief candy officer will have to be based out of Toronto, Canada, or Newark, New Jersey.

Other requirements for the gig include a creative mind, being a natural-born leader, an "obvious" sweet tooth, being fluent in English and, among others, knowing "how to have FUN!"

The deadline to apply is August 31, and "yes, the position does come with an extensive dental plan!"