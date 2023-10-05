Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Chicago Nissan dealership, 1 injured

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Lawn
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A car crashed into a dealership Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.

The incident occurred at the corner of Columbus and Campbell avenues. A Nissan dealership is at that location.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to an area hospital.

Photos of the scene show a heavily damaged vehicle and shattered glass from the dealership building. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

No further information was provided.

