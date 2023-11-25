Driver flees after crashing car into Lake Michigan in Streeterville

Chicago police found an unoccupied car that veered off Lake Shore Drive into Lake Michigan in Streeterville Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a car crash in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive at 3 a.m. and found a blue sedan in the water.

Divers with the Chicago Police Marine Unit did not find anyone in the car.

A witness told police that three people fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.