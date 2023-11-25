Expand / Collapse search

Driver flees after crashing car into Lake Michigan in Streeterville

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Streeterville
FOX 32 Chicago

Car veers off LSD into Lake Michigan, driver flees

Chicago police responded to a crash on Lake Shor Drive in Streeterville and found a vehicle had veered off the road into Lake Michigan. Divers did not find anyone inside the car. No injuries were reported.

CHICAGO - Chicago police found an unoccupied car that veered off Lake Shore Drive into Lake Michigan in Streeterville Saturday morning. 

Officers responded to a car crash in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive at 3 a.m. and found a blue sedan in the water.

Divers with the Chicago Police Marine Unit did not find anyone in the car. 

A witness told police that three people fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.