Car crashes after drive-by shooting in Bronzeville

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by that led to a vehicle crash Tuesday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 11:20 p.m., three men were in a silver Chevrolet Malibu when a vehicle pulled alongside them in the 2900 block of South Federal Street, and someone inside fired shots striking a passenger, a 21-year-old man, multiple times, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Malibu, whose age is unknown, continued driving to get to the hospital, but crashed into a Jeep Wrangler in the 1000 block of South Clark Street, police said. An Uber driver happened to be passing by and picked both men and brought them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the 21-year-old is in critical condition.

The driver of the Malibu is in fair condition at the same hospital, receiving treatment for a leg injury he received in the crash, police said. The third person in the car refused medical treatment.

There were no other injuries reported in the vehicle crash, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.