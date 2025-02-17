Car crashes into Cary home, causing gas leak and evacuations

The Brief A car crashed into a home on West Lake Drive in Cary on Monday, severing a natural gas meter and causing a gas leak. The driver was rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while four homes were evacuated as a safety precaution. Nicor Gas shut off the gas after several hours, and the building was deemed structurally safe with minor damage.



A vehicle that crashed into a Cary house on Monday, causing a gas leak, prompted the evacuation of four homes.

The incident occurred around 4:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Lake Drive when a sedan left the road and struck the side of a home, shearing off the natural gas meter.

What we know:

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found the vehicle resting on top of the damaged gas meter. The male driver was safely removed from the car within minutes and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Due to the gas leak, firefighters evacuated the affected townhome building, which consists of four residential units. Crews also connected to a nearby hydrant and deployed a hose line as a precaution.

Nicor Gas responded to the scene and determined that excavation was necessary to secure the underground gas line. A digging crew arrived, and gas service was shut off at 8:15 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of the Cary Fire Protection District.

What we don't know:

Details about the cause of the crash were not provided.

What's next:

The building sustained minor structural damage, and the local building department was notified for further evaluation.

The scene has been turned over to Nicor Gas and the property owners.