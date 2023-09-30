Car crashes in Homewood after exchange of gunfire

Homewood police are investigating a shooting from early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 18000 block of Halsted Street at about 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

A male victim was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police say two vehicles were traveling south on Halsted and exchanged gunfire causing one of the cars to crash.

The Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (708) 206-3420.