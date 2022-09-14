Car crashes into back of semi truck trailer on I-55, leaves one dead

One person was killed when a car rear ended a stopped semi truck trailer on I-55 in Will County early Wednesday.

Illinois State Police says the fatal crash happened on I-55 southbound near milepost 252 around 1:22 a.m. Southbound lanes were closed for about five hours for investigation.

All lanes were back open by 6:10 a.m.

Following the investigation, police found both vehicles were traveling southbound on I-55. The semi was stopped due to intermittent lane closures for construction when car hit the rear end of the semi trailer.

The driver and sole occupant of the car sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

There is no further information available at this time.