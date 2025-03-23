Car crashes into building on Chicago’s West Side, leaves driver critically hurt
CHICAGO - The driver of a car that crashed into a building on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning was critically hurt.
The crash happened in the 1100 block of North Austin Avenue around 1 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Officers responding to the scene found a blue sedan crashed into an apartment building.
The 36-year-old female driver was injured and taken to Loyola Hospital.
She was listed in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported. Police are investigating.
What we don't know:
It was unclear the exact extent of the damage to the building.
Police said citations were pending.