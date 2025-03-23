Car crashes into building on Chicago’s West Side, leaves driver critically hurt

The driver of a car that crashed into a building on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning was critically hurt.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of North Austin Avenue around 1 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responding to the scene found a blue sedan crashed into an apartment building.

The 36-year-old female driver was injured and taken to Loyola Hospital.

She was listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was unclear the exact extent of the damage to the building.

Police said citations were pending.