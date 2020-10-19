Car crashes into Gold Coast furniture store

Someone crashed a car into a furniture store Sunday in the Gold Coast.

The Honda sedan was southbound at 10:19 p.m. in the 500 block of inner North Lake Shore Drive when it crashed through the front windows of the store, according to Chicago police.

Cort Furniture Rental is located in that block at 540 N. Lake Shore Drive.

The male driver got out of the car and ran away, police said. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

A truck crashed into the Cort storefront in 2016. In that case, the driver also ran away and abandoned the truck.