Driver hurt after crashing into Grand Crossing school
CHICAGO - A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a school Thursday morning in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police officers witnessed a vehicle speeding before striking a wall of the school in the 7200 block of South South Chicago Avenue, according to CPD.
The driver suffered a head injury and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.
The driver was issued traffic citations.