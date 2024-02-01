Expand / Collapse search

Driver hurt after crashing into Grand Crossing school

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a school Thursday morning in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police officers witnessed a vehicle speeding before striking a wall of the school in the 7200 block of South South Chicago Avenue, according to CPD.

The driver suffered a head injury and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

The driver was issued traffic citations.