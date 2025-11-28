Chicago weather: Biggest snowfall in two years expected as Winter Storm Warning begins Saturday

A winter storm is expected to bring the Chicago area its heaviest snowfall in more than two years, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 3 a.m. Saturday through Sunday morning.

The prolonged storm could deliver 6 to 10 inches of snow across most of the region, with some areas potentially reaching up to 12 inches. Snow is forecast to move into the western suburbs around midnight Friday before spreading across Chicago in the early morning hours.

Computer models show widespread totals of 8 to 12 inches, with the heaviest snowfall likely northwest of the city. Snow is expected to fall heavily throughout Saturday and continue into Sunday.

Bitter cold is expected to follow the storm, with temperatures plunging early next week.