Car crashes into IDOT truck, killing 1 on the Bishop Ford Expressway

Three people were hurt, one of them fatally, after a car crashed into the rear of a state vehicle Wednesday morning, shutting down the northbound Bishop Ford Expressway at 159th Street.

A driver rear-ended an Illinois Department of Transportation truck stopped in the left shoulder with its emergency lights on to assist a motorist, Illinois State Police spokeswoman Gabriela Ugarte said in a statement.

The crash happened about 10:10 a.m. near 159th Street, Ugarte said.

A passenger in the car died at the scene, while its driver was hospitalized in serious condition, Ugarte said. The driver of the IDOT truck was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

All northbound lanes were closed, but traffic was getting by on the right shoulder. State police also closed the ramp from westbound 159th Street to the northbound Bishop Ford.

Advertisement

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.