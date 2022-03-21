Car crashes into pole, rolls over on Lake Shore Drive

A man flipped his car after losing control and crashing into a pole early Monday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was speeding around 2:22 a.m. in the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he lost control and ran into a utility pole, flipping his car onto its roof, police said.

The driver was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Lake Shore Drive reopened to traffic hours before the morning rush.

