Car crashes into vehicle, business on Chicago's South Side

A man crashed his car into another vehicle and a business Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The man was trying to pass a vehicle in front of him around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when he crossed into oncoming traffic and ended up striking the vehicle before crashing into a business, police said.

The driver was attempting to flee the scene of the crash when Chicago police officers took him into custody, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she was listed in good condition suffering from body aches, police said.

The Chicago Department of Buildings was on the scene to ensure the business was structurally sound.

Citations are pending for the driver.