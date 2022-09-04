Car fatally strikes pedestrian in West Town, homicide investigation underway

Chicago police are investigating the death of a man struck by a vehicle in West Town early Sunday as a murder.

The 22-year-old man was walking southbound on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No one was in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.