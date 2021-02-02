Car hijacked at gunpoint from Uber driver in Oak Park recovered in Michigan; teen boy charged

A teenage boy is facing felony charges in connection with a carjacking last week in Oak Park after an Uber driver’s stolen vehicle was found in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan.

The 16-year-old, of Chicago, allegedly got into the backseat of an Uber about 10 a.m. Jan. 28 and made the driver stop in an alley in the first block of Lake Street, Oak Park police said.

Once they arrived in the alley, the teen pulled out a gun and ordered the driver out of the vehicle, before climbing into the driver’s seat and heading east on Lake Street, police said.

The Uber driver’s 2018 Ford Focus was recovered about 5 p.m. that same day in Dearborn, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, police said.

The 16-year-old was charged with vehicular hijacking in connection with the incident, police said.