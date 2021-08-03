Car mechanics strike at 56 dealerships around Chicago continues for a second day
CHICAGO - Hundreds of car mechanics from 56 different Chicago and suburban dealerships were still on strike on Tuesday.
The 800 service technicians, represented by Mechanics Local 701, walked off the job on Monday.
"Any of these dealerships that have these men out front, there is no service happening inside," said Ronnie Gonzalez, the Business Representative for IAM Mechanics' Local 701.
Gonzalez said 97-percent of the union voted to reject the latest offer and 99-percent of the union members then voted to hit the picket line.
The strike is with the group called the "New Car Dealer Committee of Chicago," which represents approximately 56 dealerships. The union said the mechanics at the dealerships in this list are on strike:
- Advantage Chevrolet
- Advantage Chevrolet Bolingbrook
- Apple Chevrolet
- Arlington Heights Buick
- Berman Nissan/Infiniti of Chicago
- Berman Subaru of Chicago
- Bill Kay Buick-GMC
- Bill Kay Chevrolet
- Bill Kay Ford
- Bill Kay Nissan
- Bill Stasek Chevrolet
- Golf Mill Chevrolet
- Bredemann Ford
- Community Honda
- Ettleson Cadillac/Buick/GMC
- Ettleson Hyundai
- Golf Mill Ford
- Haggerty Buick/GMC
- Hawk Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep
- Hawk Ford Inc.
- Heritage Cadillac, Inc.
- Highland Park Ford/Lincoln Honda on Grand
- Jack Phelan Chevrolet
- Jack Phelan Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram
- Jerry Haggerty Chevrolet
- Kelly Nissan
- Kingdom Chevrolet
- Lexus of Naperville
- Marquardt of Barrington
- Max Madsen’s Aurora Mitsubishi
- Metro Ford
- Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Chicago
- Mike Haggerty Buick/GMC, Inc.
- Nissan of South Holland/Nissan on 94
- Happy Hyundai
- Oak Lawn Mazda
- Oakbrook Toyota in Westmont
- Packey Webb Ford
- Patrick Volvo
- Patrick Cadillac
- Phillips Chevrolet
- Pugi of Chicagoland (Hyundai,Mazda,VW)
- Ray Buick Rogers Auto Group
- South Chicago Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep/Ram
- Sunrise Chevrolet
- Toyota of Naperville
- Victor Ford
- Volkswagen of Oak Lawn
- Webb Chevrolet Oak Lawn
- Webb Chevrolet of Plainfield
- Western Avenue Nissan
- Westfield Ford, Inc.
- Westmont Lincoln
- Woody Buick/GMC