Car mechanics strike at 56 dealerships around Chicago continues for a second day

Hundreds of car mechanics from 56 different Chicago and suburban dealerships were still on strike on Tuesday.

The 800 service technicians, represented by Mechanics Local 701, walked off the job on Monday.

"Any of these dealerships that have these men out front, there is no service happening inside," said Ronnie Gonzalez, the Business Representative for IAM Mechanics' Local 701.

Gonzalez said 97-percent of the union voted to reject the latest offer and 99-percent of the union members then voted to hit the picket line.

The strike is with the group called the "New Car Dealer Committee of Chicago," which represents approximately 56 dealerships. The union said the mechanics at the dealerships in this list are on strike:

