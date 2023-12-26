Car set on fire at Chicago dealership, person injured in home invasion in 2 separate incidents on North Side

A car was set on fire at a dealership and a person was injured during a home invasion in two separate incidents on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on Chicago's North Side.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, an unknown offender began kicking in the rear door of an apartment in the 4700 block of North Virginia. As he gained entry, he was confronted by the homeowner, said Ald. Andre Vasquez of the 40th Ward.

A fight ensued and the offender fled the scene. The homeowner was injured and was transported to an area hospital for bruising and swelling.

No description of the offender is available at this time. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

At about 4:15 a.m. Monday, a male subject was seen on video jumping the fence of a car dealership located at 5950 N. Western Ave., Ald. Vasquez said.

The offender poured gasoline on a car and ignited it. He then fled in a black Jeep.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Arson Detectives at (312) 746-7618.





