Car shot at multiple times strikes light post in McKinley Park

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

MCKINLEY PARK - A car that was shot at multiple times struck a light post in McKinley Park late Tuesday night. 

Just after 9 p.m., in the 3500 block of South Ashland, police said patrolling officers heard multiple shots fired, followed by a speeding black Chevy sedan on northbound Ashland.

The 36-year-old female driver of the black sedan lost control of the car, striking a light post. The woman sustained minor lacerations and was taken to the University of Chicago, listed in good condition. 

A 39-year-old man in the car was not injured. 

Further investigation showed that someone in a pickup truck was shooting at the black sedan. 

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.