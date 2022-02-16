Car shot at multiple times strikes light post in McKinley Park

A car that was shot at multiple times struck a light post in McKinley Park late Tuesday night.

Just after 9 p.m., in the 3500 block of South Ashland, police said patrolling officers heard multiple shots fired, followed by a speeding black Chevy sedan on northbound Ashland.

The 36-year-old female driver of the black sedan lost control of the car, striking a light post. The woman sustained minor lacerations and was taken to the University of Chicago, listed in good condition.

A 39-year-old man in the car was not injured.

Further investigation showed that someone in a pickup truck was shooting at the black sedan.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.