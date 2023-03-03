Car stolen from hospital parking lot after man takes keys from valet booth
CHICAGO - A man stole multiple car keys from a valet booth at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville Thursday afternoon.
Police say officers responded to the 200 block of East Huron Street for reports of a motor vehicle theft just after 2 p.m.
A witness told police that a man stole the keys from the valet and took a vehicle parked in the lot.
The suspect got away.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
No injuries were reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.