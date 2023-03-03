Expand / Collapse search
Car stolen from hospital parking lot after man takes keys from valet booth

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Streeterville
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man stole multiple car keys from a valet booth at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville Thursday afternoon. 

Police say officers responded to the 200 block of East Huron Street for reports of a motor vehicle theft just after 2 p.m. 

A witness told police that a man stole the keys from the valet and took a vehicle parked in the lot. 

The suspect got away. 

No injuries were reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.