Car stolen from hospital parking lot after man takes keys from valet booth

A man stole multiple car keys from a valet booth at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the 200 block of East Huron Street for reports of a motor vehicle theft just after 2 p.m.

A witness told police that a man stole the keys from the valet and took a vehicle parked in the lot.

The suspect got away.

No injuries were reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.