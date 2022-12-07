Car stolen from South Loop found with 11-month-old boy inside

A baby is home safe after a car was stolen in South Loop with the infant inside.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was parking her car in the 1900 block of South Michigan Avenue around 10 a.m. with an 11-month-old boy in the backseat.

The victim told police she turned off the car while paying for the spot and when she returned the car was gone.

The car was quickly located by responding officers in the 100 block of East Cullerton with the child inside and unharmed.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There was no description of the offender. Area Three detectives are investigating.