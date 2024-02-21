Brazen car theft in Hinsdale caught on video

Police in Hinsdale launched an investigation after a car was stolen in broad daylight Monday morning at a gas station.

The theft happened at 11:15 a.m. at the BP gas station located at York Road and Ogden Avenue, according to police. The video shows the victim refueling their vehicle while the suspect waits for them to finish.

Once the gas nozzle was returned to the pump, the suspect entered the unlocked passenger-side door and drove off with the car northbound on York Road.

The suspect initially arrived at the scene in dark-colored SUV, which parked at a nearby pump for roughly a minute before the car theft.

Police advised the public to turn off their vehicle when refueling.