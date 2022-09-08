Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition

A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday.

Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.

The deputy on scene found the horse on the road and the truck off the roadway close by around 12:40 a.m. The sheriff's office says it appears that the truck hit the horse then left the roadway after the impact.

The man was transported by helicopter to Lutheran General Hospital.

Deputies spoke with the horse’s owner who was actively out searching for it. The owner believes the horse was suffering from a medical issue and broke out of the stable before the crash.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kane County Drone Team, Pingree Grove Fire/EMS, Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Kane County Office of Emergency Management and LifeNet.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing no tickets have been issued.