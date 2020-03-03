Car wanted in connection with Cicero catalytic converter theft

article

Police are looking for a car in connection with a catalytic converter theft reported last week in west suburban Cicero.

Officers responded about 4:40 a.m. Feb. 24 to the 1200 block of South 59th Avenue for reports of suspicious activity, Cicero police said. The caller said people in a black Dodge Charger were using tools to cut into a vehicle.

The Charger was located by officers about a block away, but the driver sped off on Austin Avenue from Roosevelt Road, police said.

Officers returned to the location of the original call and found a 1998 Honda that was missing its catalytic converter, police said.

The Charger was carrying at least two passengers and had Minnesota license plates, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cicero police at 708-652-2130.