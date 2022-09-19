Car windows smashed out overnight in West Rogers Park

Several car windows were smashed Monday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

Police said multiple vehicles parked on a two-block stretch near the 7000 block of North Kedzie Avenue sustained damage to their passenger-side windows between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Nothing appeared to be stolen from any of the vehicles, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.