Caravans take over downtown Chicago in preparation for Mexican Independence Day

Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago in preparation for Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday.

There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday.

People could be seen on top of their cars and dancing right at the intersection of Michigan and Lake in the Loop.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Office of Emergency Management issued a statement Thursday urging safe celebrations for the weekend.

They said residents should be on the lookout for a lot of increased traffic.

No street closures have been announced at this time.