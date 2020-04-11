Cardinal Cupich offers Easter message: Jesus meets us when he is most needed

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, is offering his Easter message online so that it can reach everyone who is staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message, Cardinal Cupich talks about how Jesus comes to meet us where we are – in our illnesses, our family struggles, our poverty and the many challenges that leave us discouraged.

In this moment of the coronavirus pandemic, Cupich said that Christ meets us precisely when we need his healing presence the most.

Cupich said that Jesus’ presence encourages us on our journey and that He is with us in today’s trying moments.