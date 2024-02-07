Caretaker charged with stealing over $100K from elderly Naperville resident

A home aide was charged with stealing over $100,000 from an elderly Naperville resident who he was supposed to be looking after.

Zoran Tasevski, 43, was supposed to help the victim, who was over 60 years old, with house chores and paying their monthly bills, according to Naperville police.

Instead, Tasevski was accused of applying for credit cards using the victim's information and adding himself as an authorized user. Tasevski also allegedly stole money from the victim's accounts, prosecutors said. The victim lost more than $100,000 due to Tasevski's actions, police said.

The victim's mortgage went unpaid for almost two years, police said. The victim also had to be treated at a hospital for dehydration and pneumonia.

Tasevski was arrested in Indiana on Jan. 23, before being transported to the DuPage County Jail. On Monday, he was charged with one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of theft, both felonies.