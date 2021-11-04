Carjacker charged in shooting of man who helped friend change flat tire

article

A man was charged Thursday in the shooting and carjacking of a man who just got done helping his friend change a flat tire in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Monta Anderson, 27, was identified by police as the gunman who shot a 28-year-old man and forcibly took his keys and car, police said.

The 28-year-old had just finished changing his friend's flat tire about 6:25 p.m. on May 24 in the 4700 block of West 64th Street when Anderson approached and tried to take his car keys, police said.

A struggle ensued and Anderson pulled out a gun, police said, but the man knocked the gun from his hand.

Anderson retrieved the gun and fired a shot, striking the man in the head, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Anderson fled in the man’s dark-blue Nissan Altima, police said.

He was arrested Wednesday in the Chatham neighborhood and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Anderson is due in bond court Thursday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.