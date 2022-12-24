Carjacker steals off-duty Chicago cop's car, crashes it into fire hydrant before exchanging gunfire

An offender stole an off-duty Chicago police officer's car before crashing it into a fire hydrant in Little Italy Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was outside the car in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2 a.m. when the offender hopped in and drove off.

The carjacker struck a fire hydrant attempting to flee the scene. The offender then got out of the car, and they exchanged gunfire with no hits.

No injures were reported, and the offender was arrested.

A weapon was recovered from the scene and charges are pending.

Area Three detectives are investigating.