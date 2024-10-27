Carjacker steals vehicle after attacking owner outside Park Ridge home

The Brief A man was carjacked in his driveway in Park Ridge on Sunday morning. The victim resisted the carjacking attempt, leading to a fight with the suspect. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.



A man was carjacked in the driveway of his Park Ridge home Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident took place around 8:59 a.m. at a residence located at 1212 N. Northwest Hwy. The victim was sitting in his gold 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan when a man approached and demanded the vehicle.

The victim refused, and the offender began to walk away toward the street while the victim followed and called 911.

Police said the victim and the suspect then got into a fight. The suspect got away, got into the victim's vehicle and fled the scene, heading southeast on Northwest Hwy. The victim was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a white stripe and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.