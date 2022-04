A man was carjacked by two people Tuesday night in the Lake View neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was pulled out of his 2010 Chevy sedan by two people around 9:09 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Halsted Street, police said.

He was not injured during the incident.

The carjackers fled in his vehicle and are not in custody, according to CPD.

