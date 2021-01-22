Carjackers target 4 drivers overnight, including man beaten with pipe

Carjackers continued to target drivers in Chicago Thursday evening, with police responding to at least four carjackings between dusk and midnight.

One victim was beaten with a pipe on the West Side, while another was carjacked at gunpoint in Kenwood. The other victims were a ride-share driver in Bucktown and a woman filling up at a Garfield Ridge gas station.

There’s been more than 144 carjackings citywide so far this year, police Supt. David Brown said Thursday while announcing a plan to beef up the city’s carjacking task force in response to carjackings doubling over the year before.

Brown said carjackers’ motivations ranged from mere joyriding to stealing cars to use in other crimes. He said many of the carjackers were around 15 years old.

Carjackers beat man with pipe in Austin

About 6:35 p.m., two armed carjackers confronted a driver stopped at a red light in the 400 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

The duo — armed with a gun and a short pipe — told the man to exit his Acura MDX, police said. As he complied, the male with the pipe hit him several times. The carjackers left in the man’s car. The injured man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Woman carjacked in Kenwood

About 8:10 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Kenwood as she sat in her BMW sedan. Two males jumped out of a black car in the 4500 block of South Ellis Avenue and one of them pointed a gun at the woman.

The suspect told the woman to exit her car and leave her purse and cellphone, police said. The woman complied and the males fled in her BMW.

Ride-share driver in Bucktown

About 8:50 p.m., a 53-year-old ride-share driver was confronted by carjackers in the 2100 block of West Cortland Street, police said. Two males exited a black Audi sedan and demanded his 2015 Infiniti Qx60 at gunpoint. The man complied and the suspects drove off in his Infiniti.

Woman targeted at Garfield Ridge gas station

About 10:30 p.m., a woman was carjacked at gunpoint as she filled up her car with gas in Garfield Ridge. Two males confronted the 19-year-old and showed a gun in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue, police said.

The suspect told her to exit her 2006 red Pontiac G6, police said. The woman complied and the suspects drove off in her car.