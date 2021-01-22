Ride-hailing driver carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown

Armed carjackers targeted a ride-hailing driver Thursday in Bucktown.

About 8:52 p.m., the 53-year-old drove to the 2100 block of West Cortland Street in his 2015 Infiniti Qx60 when a black Audi sedan pulled up alongside and two males got out, Chicago police said.

One of the males pointed a gun at the man and told him to get out of his car, police said. The man complied and the suspects drove off in his Infiniti.

No injuries were reported, police said. The suspects were last seen northbound on Wilmot Avenue.

In other carjackings Thursday night, two people in their 50s were attacked in separate incidents in Austin and Kenwood.

Earlier Thursday, Police Superintendent David Brown announced steps the department was taking to address the recent spike in carjackings. Carjackings in 2020 doubled in Chicago compared to the previous year, and so far in 2021 there have been at least 144 reported.