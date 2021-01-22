Woman carjacked at gas station on Southwest Side

A woman was carjacked after she drove into a gas station Thursday on the Southwest Side.

About 10:30 p.m., the 19-year-old was about to fill up her car in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue when two males walked up to her and one of them pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.

The suspect pointed the gun at the woman and told her to get out of her 2006 red Pontiac G6, police said. The woman complied and the suspects drove off in her car.

Police didn’t report any injuries. Area One detectives are investigating.