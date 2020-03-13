Carjacking arrests doubled compared to last year: Chicago police

Chicago police say increased enforcement in response to a rash of carjackings has led to arrests doubling since last year.

There were 126 carjackings and 42 arrests made between New Year’s Day and Feb. 20, when the department announced enhanced enforcement, Chicago police said in a news conference Thursday.

Since then, there have been 39 carjackings and 21 arrests related crimes through March 11, police said.

That’s double the number of arrests made compared to the same 20-day time period in 2019.

Chicago police created a carjacking task force last month to investigate carjacking with Illinois State Police and the Cook County sheriff’s office.