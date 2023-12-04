Carjacking charge filed against 16-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a carjacking Sunday afternoon in the University Village neighborhood.

The teen was allegedly part of a group who carjacked a 27-year-old woman around 1 p.m. in the 800 block of South Miller Street, according to police.

Less than two hours later, he was arrested by CPD's Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in the Pilsen neighborhood. Police recovered a window break tool from his person.

He was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking and one count of possession of burglary tools for a motor vehicle.