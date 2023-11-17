Carjacking, drug charges filed against Chicago man

A man has been charged with carjacking another man Wednesday in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Taj Newson, 25, allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 32-year-old man in the 4200 block of North Pulaski Road, according to police.

He was arrested less than three hours later in Homan Square, where narcotics were recovered from his person, police said. Newson was charged with vehicular hijacking, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license.

Newson has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

No further information was provided.