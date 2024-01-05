Attempted carjacking in Jefferson Park leads to crash

A man crashed into a guard rail while trying to escape carjackers Thursday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was driving his Ford SUV just before midnight when two gunmen tried to stop him and take his vehicle near Central Avenue and Goodman Street, police said. The driver tried to drive away but crashed into guard rail.

He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.