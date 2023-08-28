Carjacking, robbery and beatings reported overnight in Bucktown, Wicker Park

Two men were hospitalized after armed robberies Sunday night in the Bucktown and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

Around 9:50 p.m., a 67-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were walking outside when they were approached by three males who got out of a blue sedan in the 2000 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

The armed robbers demanded their belongings and the victims complied. Before fleeing, one of the robbers punched the man multiple times. He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Roughly five minutes later, a 35-year-old man was approached by three males who got out of a blue sedan in the 2100 block of North Hoyne Avenue. He refused to hand over his belongings and the suspects started punching him before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

A woman was carjacked about 15 minutes later by three males who got out of a blue sedan in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at her and demanded she hand over her keys.

The suspects fled the scene in her white SUV.

Police have not said if they consider the attacks

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.