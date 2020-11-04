Carjacking suspect arrested after police chase from Manteno to West Englewood

A 29-year-old man led police on a chase from Kankakee County to the South Side of Chicago Tuesday after an alleged carjacking in Iroquois County.

The man allegedly pulled off an armed carjacking about 3:50 p.m. at a Circle K gas station in Clifton before fleeing onto Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police.

State troopers caught sight of him on I-57 near Manteno and chased him all the way into West Englewood, where he surrendered and was taken into custody near 71st Street and Hoyne Avenue, police said.