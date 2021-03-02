Carjackings reported in Logan Square, Belmont Gardens: police

Police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of a series of carjackings reported recently in Belmont Gardens and Logan Square.

In each case, the suspects approached someone, pulled out a gun and took their vehicle, Chicago police said. In one case, the carjackers also drove by and grabbed a purse from a woman, dragging her to the ground as she was walking in a parking lot.

An incident happened about noon Feb. 28 in the 3000 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, police said. Another took place at 1:10 p.m. the same day in the 3000 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

The third incident occurred at 12:15 p.m. March 1 in the 1200 block of West North Avenue, police said.

The suspects were described as three men between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-7394.