Carjackings reported in Noble Square, South Shore: police

Two carjackings were reported Monday in separate incidents on the South and Northwest sides.

In the latest incident, a man was carjacked while brushing the snow off his car in South Shore.

About 5:30 p.m., the 62-year-old was clearing his 2016 blue Hyundai Sonata when two males got out of a Toyota Camry which was stuck in the snow, Chicago police said.

The duo walked up to the man, demanded his vehicle and fled in the Hyundai, police said.

Two hours earlier, a woman was carjacked in Noble Square on the Northwest Side.

The 30-year-old was walking away from her 2020 gray Kia Sportage about 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Augusta Boulevard when five people approached her, police said.

Advertisement

One of them displayed a gun and demanded the keys to the woman’s car, police said.

The woman threw her keys and the gunman opened fire but did not hit the woman, police said.

Last week, police warned residents of three recent carjackings in the nearby Wicker Park neighborhood.

In January, 218 carjackings were reported across the city.