Carjackings reported in Washington Park, Kenwood: police

Chicago police are warning South Side residents of a pair of recent carjackings in Washington Park and Kenwood.

In each incident, two to three people armed with handguns approached victims while they were parking their vehicles and demanded the keys and their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The carjackings happened about 5:20 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 5400 block of South Indiana Avenue and about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 1200 block of East 48th Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.