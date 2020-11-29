Carjackings reported on the Near West Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents of two carjackings reported on the Near West Side.

In each incident someone approached victims armed with a gun and demanded their vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The carjackings happened about 2:45 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street, and about 7:50 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.